Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VOE stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $189.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

