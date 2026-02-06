Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th.

Shares of XHR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 114.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 288.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

