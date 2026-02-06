China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) versus Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Head-To-Head Comparison

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Communications Construction and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get China Communications Construction alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Communications Construction $106.87 billion N/A $3.32 billion N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 1.33 $57.26 million $1.18 12.62

Analyst Ratings

China Communications Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Communications Construction and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Communications Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 1 0 3 1 2.80

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.32%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than China Communications Construction.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Communications Construction and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Communications Construction N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 9.65% 16.84% 6.45%

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats China Communications Construction on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Communications Construction

(Get Free Report)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc. It also provides dredging services primarily comprising infrastructure dredging, maintenance dredging, environmental dredging, and reclamation, as well as supports projects related to dredging and land reclamation. In addition, the company engages in the manufacture of road construction machinery; trading of motor vehicle spare parts and machinery; maintenance and repair of port machinery; trading of construction materials and equipment; fund and asset management activities; and provision of financial services. It has operations in Mainland China, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for China Communications Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Communications Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.