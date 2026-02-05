Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily Leproust Sells 5,001 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,946.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 869,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,552.96. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.1%

TWST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 2,162,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $54.74.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.