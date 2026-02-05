Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 3,284 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lia Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $772,879.05.

On Monday, December 1st, Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $8.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.78. 6,658,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.