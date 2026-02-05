Insider Buying: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Tryniski bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.23 per share, for a total transaction of $301,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,322.18. The trade was a 35.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.54. 675,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.18). Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 213.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 732.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

