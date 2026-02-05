Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Sells $3,272,257.56 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 181,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,272,257.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,326.64. The trade was a 88.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Benjamin Bressler sold 41,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $741,280.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Benjamin Bressler sold 87,478 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,494,124.24.

On Thursday, January 29th, Benjamin Bressler sold 33,338 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $567,412.76.

On Thursday, January 15th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,311 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Benjamin Bressler sold 94,259 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,609,943.72.

On Friday, January 9th, Benjamin Bressler sold 69,439 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,043,668.17.

On Monday, January 12th, Benjamin Bressler sold 222,386 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $3,575,966.88.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Benjamin Bressler sold 29,628 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $445,605.12.

On Monday, December 22nd, Benjamin Bressler sold 16,123 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $242,167.46.

LIND stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 848,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,249. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors and hedge funds have been increasing stakes in LIND (e.g., Millennium, Arrowstreet, UBS), signaling professional interest and providing underlying demand. MarketBeat Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors and hedge funds have been increasing stakes in LIND (e.g., Millennium, Arrowstreet, UBS), signaling professional interest and providing underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Nat Geo?Lindblad rolled out a warm?weather expedition brochure for the UK travel trade — a marketing push that could help bookings and revenue for upcoming seasons. NatGeo?Lindblad brochure

Nat Geo?Lindblad rolled out a warm?weather expedition brochure for the UK travel trade — a marketing push that could help bookings and revenue for upcoming seasons. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but generally constructive (several buy/upgraded notes and a consensus target near $19), which supports investor interest but is already priced in to some extent. Analyst notes summary

Analyst coverage remains mixed but generally constructive (several buy/upgraded notes and a consensus target near $19), which supports investor interest but is already priced in to some extent. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage piece on Lindblad’s focus on improving returns on capital highlights strategic priorities but contains no new financials. May be read positively by value-oriented investors. Yahoo Finance analysis

Coverage piece on Lindblad’s focus on improving returns on capital highlights strategic priorities but contains no new financials. May be read positively by value-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: CEO Benjamin Bressler sold large blocks of stock on Feb 4–5 (181,389 shares at ~$18.04 and 41,000 shares at ~$18.08), reducing his position substantially — a negative governance/insider signal for some investors. SEC filing: Bressler Form 4

CEO Benjamin Bressler sold large blocks of stock on Feb 4–5 (181,389 shares at ~$18.04 and 41,000 shares at ~$18.08), reducing his position substantially — a negative governance/insider signal for some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Founder/director Sven?Olof Lindblad has executed a series of sizable sales across late Jan–early Feb (multiple filings totaling many hundreds of thousands of shares), continuing sizable insider liquidation. SEC filing: S. Lindblad Form 4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,911,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,068,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 962,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

