Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $37,532,847.56 in Stock

Redwire Director Sells $37,532,847.56 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $37,532,847.56. Following the sale, the director owned 46,541,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $520,331,208.54. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.
  • On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.
  • On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.
  • On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $17,190,084.56.
  • On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,928,370.55.
  • On Friday, January 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $24,425,505.48.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $18,200,422.11.

Redwire Trading Down 12.4%

NYSE:RDW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,461,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,500,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 70.32%.The company had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 149.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDW has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

