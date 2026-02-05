Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $37,532,847.56 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $37,532,847.56. Following the sale, the director owned 46,541,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,331,208.54. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $17,190,084.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,928,370.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $24,425,505.48.

On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $18,200,422.11.

Redwire Trading Down 12.4%

NYSE:RDW traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,461,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,500,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.45. Redwire Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 70.32%.The company had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 149.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDW has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.