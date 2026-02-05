Kathleen Johnson Acquires 78,685 Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) CEO Kathleen Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,271,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,087. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CEO insider buy — Lumen CEO Kathleen Johnson purchased 78,685 shares (~$499.6k), increasing her stake ~0.93%, which signals management confidence in the business. SEC Form 4

CEO insider buy — Lumen CEO Kathleen Johnson purchased 78,685 shares (~$499.6k), increasing her stake ~0.93%, which signals management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and balance-sheet improvement — Lumen beat non-GAAP EPS expectations, and the completed $5.75B AT&T fiber sale materially reduced debt and interest expense, improving financial flexibility for network investments and AI-driven product rollouts. This supports the company’s strategic pivot to higher-margin enterprise and PCF/NaaS offerings. Zacks: Q4 beat

Q4 EPS beat and balance-sheet improvement — Lumen beat non-GAAP EPS expectations, and the completed $5.75B AT&T fiber sale materially reduced debt and interest expense, improving financial flexibility for network investments and AI-driven product rollouts. This supports the company’s strategic pivot to higher-margin enterprise and PCF/NaaS offerings. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target (from $5.50 to $7.25), signaling some sell?side support for a higher valuation based on improved capital structure. Benzinga

Goldman Sachs raised its price target (from $5.50 to $7.25), signaling some sell?side support for a higher valuation based on improved capital structure. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — UBS modestly raised its target to $6.00 (neutral rating), reflecting varied views on near-term revenue recovery vs. long-term opportunity. These smaller moves leave guidance and growth expectations ambiguous. Benzinga

Mixed analyst moves — UBS modestly raised its target to $6.00 (neutral rating), reflecting varied views on near-term revenue recovery vs. long-term opportunity. These smaller moves leave guidance and growth expectations ambiguous. Negative Sentiment: Top-line weakness — Q4 revenue declined ~9% YoY and several analysts highlighted that revenue trends remain the main hurdle to re-rating the stock; revenue weakness likely drove investor selling despite the EPS beat. Investing.com

Top-line weakness — Q4 revenue declined ~9% YoY and several analysts highlighted that revenue trends remain the main hurdle to re-rating the stock; revenue weakness likely drove investor selling despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side caution/downgrades — Raymond James flagged growth hurdles and moved to downgrade/reaffirm market?perform; Citigroup cut its target (from $11 to $10) — these notes reinforced concerns about the pace of revenue recovery and capped the rally. Raymond James coverage

Sell-side caution/downgrades — Raymond James flagged growth hurdles and moved to downgrade/reaffirm market?perform; Citigroup cut its target (from $11 to $10) — these notes reinforced concerns about the pace of revenue recovery and capped the rally. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary — High trading volume and several bearish write-ups explain sharp share moves and investor skepticism despite operational improvements; some coverage frames the pullback as a valuation reset or a buying opportunity, adding volatility. AAII analysis

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

