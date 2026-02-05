Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 208,536 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $5,255,107.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 294,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,320. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $1,396,833.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $8,558,277.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, John Bicket sold 1,953 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $69,800.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, John Bicket sold 85,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $3,084,397.08.

On Monday, December 29th, John Bicket sold 82,274 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $2,984,077.98.

On Thursday, December 18th, John Bicket sold 33,939 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,315,136.25.

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Bicket sold 136,061 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $5,220,660.57.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $921,780.30.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,519,968.30.

Samsara stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,157. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Samsara by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,565,000 after buying an additional 6,208,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Samsara by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,387,000 after buying an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $52 to $43 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying continued analyst conviction in multi-quarter upside (their $43 PT represents material upside vs. recent levels). Benzinga

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $52 to $43 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying continued analyst conviction in multi-quarter upside (their $43 PT represents material upside vs. recent levels). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces assessing Samsara’s valuation and platform durability are highlighting the company’s growth story but also noting a sharp one?year shareholder return decline — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Kalkine Media Yahoo Finance

Coverage pieces assessing Samsara’s valuation and platform durability are highlighting the company’s growth story but also noting a sharp one?year shareholder return decline — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: co?founders/executives John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas each disposed of large blocks (sales on Feb 3–4 totaling roughly 208k + 55k shares per person at ~ $25.19–$25.23/share), cutting their holdings by ~41–45% — a potential negative signal to the market on near?term insider conviction. SEC filings: John Bicket Form 4 and Sanjit Biswas Form 4

Significant insider selling: co?founders/executives John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas each disposed of large blocks (sales on Feb 3–4 totaling roughly 208k + 55k shares per person at ~ $25.19–$25.23/share), cutting their holdings by ~41–45% — a potential negative signal to the market on near?term insider conviction. SEC filings: and Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from “strong-buy” to “hold,” reducing near-term analyst enthusiasm and potentially pressuring sentiment. Zacks TickerReport

Several research firms have weighed in on IOT. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

