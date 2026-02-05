Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 149,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 475,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The stock has a market cap of C$24.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

