Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.300-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Equifax in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.91. 2,630,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.29. Equifax has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,280,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 511,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 956.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

