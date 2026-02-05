NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.4950, with a volume of 392834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,956,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 39.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

