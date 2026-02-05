Everipedia Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.56 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Everipedia Profile
Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 24,876,092,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqaicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iqai.com. The official message board for Everipedia is iq.wiki/blog. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Everipedia Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.
