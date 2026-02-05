Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Ares Management’s conference call:

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares reported record scale — AUM topped $622 billion , 2025 fundraising reached a record $113 billion (Q4 $36B), and FPAUM rose 32% to $385 billion, driving management fees, FRE and after?tax realized income per share each up >20% year?over?year.

, 2025 fundraising reached a record (Q4 $36B), and FPAUM rose 32% to $385 billion, driving management fees, FRE and after?tax realized income per share each up >20% year?over?year. The board declared a 20% year?over?year increase to the Q1 2026 common dividend of $1.35 per share, payable March 31, reflecting management’s confidence in cash flow and realizations.

year?over?year increase to the Q1 2026 common dividend of per share, payable March 31, reflecting management’s confidence in cash flow and realizations. Management expects margin and revenue tailwinds from the GCP acquisition , investments in digital infrastructure/data centers and back?office AI initiatives, guiding 2026 FRE margins toward the high end of its annual target and anticipating the data?center business will flip to positive FRE.

, investments in digital infrastructure/data centers and back?office AI initiatives, guiding 2026 FRE margins toward the high end of its annual target and anticipating the data?center business will flip to positive FRE. Company highlights strong portfolio fundamentals — private credit loan?to?value near ~40%, improving interest coverage, low and stable non?accruals, essentially zero net realized losses in U.S. direct lending, and double?digit EBITDA growth across key strategies, supporting earnings resilience.

Ares Management Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of ARES stock traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.70. 10,025,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $195.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,000 shares of company stock worth $90,653,808. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Key Ares Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Management this week:

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high?net?worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.