Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 136.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,617,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1,301.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 35.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,201.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 1.5%

POOL stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $211.56 and a twelve month high of $374.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.82.

Trending Headlines about Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer?term prospects, citing durable market position in the pool-supply channel; that longer?term optimism can support the stock even after a weak quarter. Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain constructive on Pool’s longer?term prospects, citing durable market position in the pool-supply channel; that longer?term optimism can support the stock even after a weak quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the company slide presentation are available for deeper read?through of management’s commentary on demand, margin trends and inventory. Useful for assessing whether the miss reflects transitory factors or a structural slowdown. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and the company slide presentation are available for deeper read?through of management’s commentary on demand, margin trends and inventory. Useful for assessing whether the miss reflects transitory factors or a structural slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations: $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $982.2M vs. $999.1M, with revenue down vs. year?ago — a clear near?term bearish catalyst. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Q4 earnings missed expectations: $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $982.2M vs. $999.1M, with revenue down vs. year?ago — a clear near?term bearish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance was provided at $10.85–$11.15, below the Street’s ~$11.58 consensus, which pressures near?term sentiment and analyst models. Company Guidance (Press Release/Slides)

FY?2026 EPS guidance was provided at $10.85–$11.15, below the Street’s ~$11.58 consensus, which pressures near?term sentiment and analyst models. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $230 from $275 and moved POOL to an “equal weight” rating, removing some upside expectations from a previously higher baseline. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT Cut

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $230 from $275 and moved POOL to an “equal weight” rating, removing some upside expectations from a previously higher baseline. Negative Sentiment: Third?party commentary points to softer end?market demand; Conestoga Capital highlighted soft demand in its investor letter, reinforcing concerns about near?term volume pressure. InsiderMonkey: Soft Demand

Third?party commentary points to softer end?market demand; Conestoga Capital highlighted soft demand in its investor letter, reinforcing concerns about near?term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: Op?ed/analysis articles argue POOL still looks expensive on current multiples absent a clear rebound, which could cap near?term upside. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.