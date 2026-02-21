Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 566,413 Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 566,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Paramount Skydance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSKY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PSKY stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

