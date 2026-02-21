Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Integer worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Integer by 885.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,938,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 499,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

