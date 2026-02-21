Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,926 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 129.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $297,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 661,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,725.56. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CNA opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. CNA Financial Corporation has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 407.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.