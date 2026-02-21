Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Schneider National worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,991,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 109,950 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.