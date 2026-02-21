Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Texas Roadhouse News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Roadhouse this week:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.0%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

