Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $19.8030, with a volume of 28224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Crocker sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $69,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 199,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,386. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $234,310.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,162,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,885,884.08. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 97,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

