Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.3010, with a volume of 195656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $650,604.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 5,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,760,122.62. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $56,111.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,041.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,173. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

