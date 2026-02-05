St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.27 and last traded at $67.4750, with a volume of 16064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

St. Joe Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $910,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,151,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,898,622. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 173,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 21.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe’s core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

