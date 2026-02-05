Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Price

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.75.

COR stock traded up $31.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.53. The company had a trading volume of 736,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.27. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $237.71 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,190,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,249,000 after purchasing an additional 782,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cencora by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,677,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,965,000 after buying an additional 821,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,152,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

