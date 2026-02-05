Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Price

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.75.
Cencora Stock Up 9.6%
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,190,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,249,000 after purchasing an additional 782,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cencora by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,677,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,965,000 after buying an additional 821,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,152,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cencora News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cencora beat on EPS and showed improving margins, with adjusted metrics and profit per share topping estimates — a sign the specialty medicines strategy is supporting profitability. Reuters: Cencora beats quarterly profit estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal?2026 operating income growth targets (11.5%–13.5%) and lifted the sales outlook while integrating the OneOncology acquisition, which supports medium?term revenue and margin expansion expectations. MSN: Cencora outlines operating income growth while integrating OneOncology TipRanks: Completes OneOncology acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Cencora completed the OneOncology acquisition, which management says will drive specialty oncology volume — a strategic growth catalyst. BusinessWire: Q1 results / OneOncology
- Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend (ex?dividend Feb 13), a modest yield that signals confidence but is unlikely to move the stock materially.
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was up 5.5% year?over?year to $85.9B, showing underlying growth despite the near?term noise; full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details. Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Street estimates by a small margin (~$86.12B expected vs. $85.9B reported); the top?line miss triggered intra?day selling and headlines emphasizing a revenue shortfall. MSN: Revenue miss MarketWatch: Falls on revenue miss
- Negative Sentiment: The stock underperformed peers in trading after results, suggesting investors favored cleaner top?line beats across the sector and rotated away from even slight misses. MSN: Underperformance vs competitors
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction reflects focus on near?term revenue execution despite positive guidance — if upcoming quarters don’t show clear sales acceleration, sentiment could remain weak. Benzinga: Lifts sales outlook despite revenue miss
About Cencora
Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.
Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.
