Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.02 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.31 or 0.00013216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $523.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,438,981 coins and its circulating supply is 431,769,881 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
