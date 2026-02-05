Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $13.73 or 0.00019495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $274.31 million and $32.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,409.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.81 or 0.00729739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,984,394 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,984,284.375. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 14.01525608 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $32,903,704.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

