Meta Games Coin Trading Up 2% This Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.01 or 0.00011369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and approximately $4.93 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 8.0606402 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,192,723.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

