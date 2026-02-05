Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $92.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of UBER traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. 9,743,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,038,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong top-line growth and user metrics: Q4 revenue rose ~20% to ~$14.4B, gross bookings and trips were up ~22%, and monthly users hit ~200M — signs of continued demand recovery and scale. Press Release

Strong top-line growth and user metrics: Q4 revenue rose ~20% to ~$14.4B, gross bookings and trips were up ~22%, and monthly users hit ~200M — signs of continued demand recovery and scale. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and buyback activity: 2025 FCF jumped materially (cited as a multi?quarter record), enabling share repurchases that reduce share count and support per?share metrics. MarketBeat summary

Record free cash flow and buyback activity: 2025 FCF jumped materially (cited as a multi?quarter record), enabling share repurchases that reduce share count and support per?share metrics. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains mixed but includes buy-side reinforcement — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded to Buy/Outperform and kept high price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BTIG, Needham, Citizens JMP). Those calls provide upside case for investors focused on growth and AV optionality. TipRanks analyst roundup

Analyst support remains mixed but includes buy-side reinforcement — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded to Buy/Outperform and kept high price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BTIG, Needham, Citizens JMP). Those calls provide upside case for investors focused on growth and AV optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Autonomous?vehicle (AV) roadmap and leadership change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO and emphasized aggressive robotaxi expansion (new markets). This increases long?term optionality but also raises execution and capital allocation questions in the near term. TechCrunch

Autonomous?vehicle (AV) roadmap and leadership change: Uber promoted Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO and emphasized aggressive robotaxi expansion (new markets). This increases long?term optionality but also raises execution and capital allocation questions in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional demand: reports indicate steady institutional buying (high ownership), which can provide a floor for the stock, but it hasn’t fully offset post?earnings selling. MarketBeat institutional note

Institutional demand: reports indicate steady institutional buying (high ownership), which can provide a floor for the stock, but it hasn’t fully offset post?earnings selling. Negative Sentiment: EPS and guidance miss: Adjusted Q4 EPS (~$0.71) missed consensus and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) came in below Street expectations — the primary catalyst for the selloff. Reuters

EPS and guidance miss: Adjusted Q4 EPS (~$0.71) missed consensus and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) came in below Street expectations — the primary catalyst for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from cheaper rides and higher taxes: management said cheaper pricing to grow trips and local tax/take-rate headwinds will compress near?term margins, weighing on profit forecasts. MarketWatch

Margin pressure from cheaper rides and higher taxes: management said cheaper pricing to grow trips and local tax/take-rate headwinds will compress near?term margins, weighing on profit forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and PT cuts: some firms cut price targets or moved to Neutral/Hold after the guidance/earnings miss (e.g., Wedbush lowered PT and reiterated Neutral), increasing near?term selling pressure. Benzinga

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.