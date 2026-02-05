FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $62.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

FormFactor Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $11.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.38%.FormFactor’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 472,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,323,986.67. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $99,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,377. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in FormFactor by 870.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

