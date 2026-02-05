Biconomy Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Biconomy has a total market cap of $27.61 million and $7.26 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biconomy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,562,809 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is blog.biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Biconomy is https://reddit.com/r/biconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.