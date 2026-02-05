Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Given New $481.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $481.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

POWL stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $538.83. 88,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,219. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $569.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.73, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,530.23. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Powell Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS with margin expansion, big bookings and a record-ish backlog — Powell reported $3.40 EPS vs. $2.85 expected, gross margin improved to 28.4%, new orders rose to $439M (+63%) and backlog climbed to ~$1.6B, supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Powell Industries Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Q1 beat on EPS with margin expansion, big bookings and a record-ish backlog — Powell reported $3.40 EPS vs. $2.85 expected, gross margin improved to 28.4%, new orders rose to $439M (+63%) and backlog climbed to ~$1.6B, supporting medium-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/price-target support — at least one published update raised POWL’s price target sharply (reported +27.4% to $375.81), which can boost investor confidence after the quarter. Price Target Increased

Analyst/price-target support — at least one published update raised POWL’s price target sharply (reported +27.4% to $375.81), which can boost investor confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend uptick — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.27 (annualized $1.08), a small but incremental shareholder-friendly action that signals confidence in cash generation. Dividend Increase

Dividend uptick — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.27 (annualized $1.08), a small but incremental shareholder-friendly action that signals confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed expectations and quarter is seasonally weaker — Q1 revenue was $251.2M vs. ~$255M consensus and was down sequentially (seasonality cited by management), which tempers the upside from the EPS beat. Earnings Recap

Revenue slightly missed expectations and quarter is seasonally weaker — Q1 revenue was $251.2M vs. ~$255M consensus and was down sequentially (seasonality cited by management), which tempers the upside from the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and regulatory risk disclosure — filings and aggregated data show multiple insider sales in recent months and a new Regulation-category risk disclosure, which some investors interpret as governance or near-term risk signals and can trigger selling pressure. QuiverQuant Q1 Summary (includes insider activity) TipRanks Risk Note

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium?voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

