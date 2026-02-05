Verasity Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

