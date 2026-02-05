Kemper Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Down 13.0%

KMPR traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 155,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25.

Kemper News Roundup

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kemper this week:

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.