Kemper Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Kemper Stock Down 13.0%
KMPR traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 155,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25.
Kemper News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Kemper this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32/share (3.3% yield) payable Mar 3, which offers income support and can attract yield?focused buyers. Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: P/E and valuation context: the stock trades at a relatively low P/E (~8.2) and near its 52?week low, which could make it attractive to value investors if operational issues prove transitory. MarketBeat KMPR Quote
- Neutral Sentiment: Management materials and the earnings call transcript are available; review these for details on reserve development, expense plans, and any updated guidance. Listen to Conference Call / Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and screens (Zacks, earnings snapshots) provide line?item comparisons to estimates — useful for modeling reserve and segment trends but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks: How Key Metrics Compare
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed materially: EPS $0.25 vs. consensus ~$0.85 and revenue $1.13B vs. ~$1.22B; revenue was down ~4.7% YoY. The magnitude of the miss is the primary near?term driver of the stock’s weakness. MarketBeat Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Management highlighted auto?segment headwinds and is implementing restructuring — factors that could pressure near?term results and investor confidence while costs of restructuring are incurred. KMPR Q4 Deep Dive: Auto Segment Headwinds
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Citizens Jmp downgraded KMPR from “outperform” to “market perform,” removing some buy?side support after the quarter. Benzinga Downgrade Note
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.
The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.