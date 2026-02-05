UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

UGI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

UGI Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $41.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

Featured Stories

