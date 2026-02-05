Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.7333.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 324,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 252,094 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP), formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

