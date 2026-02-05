LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.3333.

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

LKQ opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,178,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after acquiring an additional 503,998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3,046.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,928 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 41.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 91,776 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 355,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

