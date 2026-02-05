Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

