AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 12,987 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 765,428 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $213,852,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,814,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,337,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,865,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,823,000 after buying an additional 274,463 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of RYAN opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $77.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,966.33. This trade represents a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.