Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 76,683 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $62,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $18,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

