Homestead Advisers Corp Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

