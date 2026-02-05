Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 55,414 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $281,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Price Performance
BAC stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on BAC. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Key Stories Impacting Bank of America
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28/share (payable March 27; record/ex?dividend dates in March). A steady dividend and clear payout schedule attract income-focused investors and can support the share price. Bank of America Declares First Quarter 2026 Stock Dividends
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s Credit Investor Survey flagged AI/tech valuation risk (30% see an AI-stock correction as the likeliest credit catalyst), implying potential sector rotation that could funnel money into financials — a tailwind for banks if it continues. Analysts Love These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: A Bank of America analyst argued that the recent indiscriminate chip/software selloff over Nvidia is overdone — commentary that may reduce tech-contagion fears but has an uncertain near-term impact on BAC shares. Nvidia’s stock gets swept up in software selloff, but this analyst says that makes no sense
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA raised its near?term India rupee forecast after a U.S.–India trade deal — a sign of active macro/FX research from the bank but only an indirect influence on BAC equity. BofA lifts near?term rupee forecast by 2% to 88.60–89 after US trade deal
- Negative Sentiment: BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett warned of a possible “sell signal” for global stocks — a cautious market tone that can pressure bank stocks if risk?off flows intensify. BoA Strategist Just Warned of Sell Signal in Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed BAC price targets and flagged adjusted provisioning and a pause in buybacks — direct analyst downgrades/target cuts put downward pressure on the stock and explain some intraday volatility. Analysts Cut Bank of America (BAC) Price Targets Amid Adjusted Provisions and Buyback Pause
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
