Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 55,414 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of America worth $281,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

