Reviewing Nomura (NYSE:NMR) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 9 13 0 2.52 Nomura 0 1 0 1 3.00

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $95.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Nomura.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $123.53 billion 2.37 $21.34 billion $6.27 14.85 Nomura $31.11 billion 0.83 $2.25 billion $0.79 11.14

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Nomura”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura. Nomura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nomura shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 17.27% 12.90% 1.05% Nomura 7.81% 9.88% 0.61%

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Nomura on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services. The Investment Management segment engages in the management of funds, investment trusts, and other investment solutions; and provision of investment advisory, custodial, and administrative services. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. This segment also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

