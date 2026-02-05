HORAN Wealth LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.47.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

