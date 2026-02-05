iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,939 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after buying an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,315,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 36.0%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

