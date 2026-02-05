RMR Wealth Builders Has $112.77 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $112,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $467.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

