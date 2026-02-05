iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $94,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $69.90 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

