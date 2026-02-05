New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 849,745 Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 849,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.00% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,106,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Similarweb by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 102,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 3.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMWB opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.07.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

