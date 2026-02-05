Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

