Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

